Holocene Advisors LP Has $81.40 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,186 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $81,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,154,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,053,000 after acquiring an additional 532,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after acquiring an additional 108,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares during the period.

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iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.28. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The firm had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Freedom Capital raised iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $1,056,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,785.12. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 25,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $3,458,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 186,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,205,182.92. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 94,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

Further Reading

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