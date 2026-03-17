Holocene Advisors LP Has $73.37 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 262.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $73,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 94.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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