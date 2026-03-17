Holocene Advisors LP Has $56.44 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,031,325 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $56,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:ANET opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,283.74. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $3,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,940,140. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,865,760. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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