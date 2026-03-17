Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,585,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 141,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

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Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $336.06 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.26 and a 52 week high of $362.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.45. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total value of $57,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total transaction of $58,151.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,027.20. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,804 shares of company stock worth $948,419. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair cut shares of Penumbra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

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