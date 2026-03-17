Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 682,320 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1,148.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,320 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $35,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,201,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,773,000 after acquiring an additional 697,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,147,000 after purchasing an additional 615,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,045,000 after purchasing an additional 900,677 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 6,050,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

See Also

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