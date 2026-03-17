Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 42,903 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $40,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Watsco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

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Watsco Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $374.49 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.05 and a twelve month high of $521.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.87%.Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 99.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho set a $425.00 price target on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

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About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

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