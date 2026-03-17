Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 4,040,154 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 278.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040,154 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $68,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 172.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 110.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,750. This represents a 35.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,399,250. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $17.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

See Also

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