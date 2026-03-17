Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,915,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,260,000 after buying an additional 789,755 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $512,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,889,000 after buying an additional 555,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,920,000 after buying an additional 460,115 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.87.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $524.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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