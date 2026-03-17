Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,383 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 381.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 683.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,356,000 after buying an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $301.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of -191.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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