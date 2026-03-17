Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 8,911 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,815,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,137,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,695 shares in the last quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 197,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,824,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $340,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 511,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,389,000 after purchasing an additional 308,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. CICC Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.21.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6%

NVDA opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,017,780 shares of company stock worth $185,596,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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