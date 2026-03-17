HighVista Strategies LLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,723,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 53.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Weiss Ratings cut HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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