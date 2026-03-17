HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELC. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,434,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,600,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Celcuity by 105.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,653 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Celcuity from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Celcuity Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.38. Celcuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $120.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77.

Insider Activity at Celcuity

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,700. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

(Free Report)

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

See Also

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