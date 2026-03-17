HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 12,500 Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,077,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $6,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $183,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.61.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.