HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 76,863 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 12th total of 97,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 431.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 431.8 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

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HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

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HEXPOL AB (publ) is a Sweden‐based polymer group specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and silicone elastomers for a broad array of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Malmö, the company operates through a network of research and production facilities designed to serve both multinational corporations and regional manufacturers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses rubber and silicone‐based compounds, thermoplastic elastomers and specialty polymer blends.

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