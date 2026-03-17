Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter.
Heritage Media Stock Down 11.3%
Shares of OLVI opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Heritage Media has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $225.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
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