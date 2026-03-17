Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,292,970 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 12th total of 1,127,435 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 434,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 97,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $864.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

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Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.54. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRTG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $201,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,120,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,018,500.40. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,002 shares of company stock valued at $663,636. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 234,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,024,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 82,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 11.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 526,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 216,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HRTG) is a property and casualty insurance holding company that offers homeowners insurance and related coverage products in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the firm underwrites standard and non-standard personal lines insurance, including homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and condominium policies. Heritage leverages a network of independent insurance agents to distribute its products across select regional markets, with an emphasis on serving property owners in areas prone to severe weather events.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Heritage Insurance has grown to become one of the leading providers of residential property insurance in the state.

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