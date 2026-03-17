Head-To-Head Survey: Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) versus Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenfire Resources and Oklo, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 1 1 0 0 1.50 Oklo 3 5 9 2 2.53

Oklo has a consensus price target of $98.93, indicating a potential upside of 65.53%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than Greenfire Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $431.77 million 0.97 $34.00 million $0.49 12.35 Oklo N/A N/A -$73.62 million ($0.54) -110.68

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Oklo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenfire Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenfire Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 8.01% 5.46% 3.69% Oklo N/A -12.30% -11.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Oklo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Oklo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

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