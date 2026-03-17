Head-To-Head Review: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Keppel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $161.00 million 1.05 $49.98 million $1.29 3.61 Keppel $4.58 billion 3.73 $603.62 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Keppel has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Petroleum and Keppel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 2 0 0 2.00 Keppel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Imperial Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Given Imperial Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Imperial Petroleum is more favorable than Keppel.

Risk & Volatility

Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 31.04% 13.20% 9.95% Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Keppel on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Keppel

(Get Free Report)

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services. The company develops and operates data centres; telecommunication services; sells telecommunication and information technology equipment; procures, installs, operates, and maintenance of solar generation facilities; and operates golf club. In addition, it engages electricity, energy, and power supply; general wholesale trading; purchase and sells gaseous fuels; develops of district heating and cooling system; environmental, technologies, and engineering works; solid waste treatment; design and constructs waste-to-energy and desalination plants; commercial power generation; renewable energy generation; and owns and operates hotel. Further, the company offers property investment and development; real estate construction; trades communication systems and accessories; operates telecommunication network; IT consulting and outsourcing; distributes of IT products; colocation services; fixed and other related telecommunication services; ICT solutions; management services; fund management; investment advisory; and real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as Keppel Corporation and changed its name to Keppel Ltd. in January 2024. Keppel Ltd. Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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