Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,780 shares of company stock valued at $185,596,715 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6%

NVDA opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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