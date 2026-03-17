Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Posts Earnings Results

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.75%.

Here are the key takeaways from Harworth Group’s conference call:

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Strong 2025 performance: total property return of 8.4% (outperforming MSCI by 280bps), property-level ROCE of 23% in industrial & logistics/strategic land/major developments, and EPRA NDV per share up to 224.4p driven by ~£44.5m net value gains.

total property return of 8.4% (outperforming MSCI by 280bps), property-level ROCE of 23% in industrial & logistics/strategic land/major developments, and EPRA NDV per share up to driven by ~£44.5m net value gains. Clear pivot to industrial & logistics and power-enabled land: portfolio is 70% weighted to I&L with 4m sq ft enabled (GDV ~£600m), a further 15.2m sq ft in planning, and 0.8GW of incremental power capacity supporting data center opportunities and an estimated £350–£450m of value gains over the next four years.

portfolio is 70% weighted to I&L with enabled (GDV ~£600m), a further in planning, and of incremental power capacity supporting data center opportunities and an estimated £350–£450m of value gains over the next four years. Healthy balance sheet and funding flexibility: net LTV 15.6%, net debt £145.9m, revolving credit facility upsized to £275m (+£50m accordion), available liquidity ~£127m, and ongoing capital recycling with dividend growth of 10% (11th consecutive year).

net LTV 15.6%, net debt £145.9m, revolving credit facility upsized to £275m (+£50m accordion), available liquidity ~£127m, and ongoing capital recycling with dividend growth of 10% (11th consecutive year). Residential headwinds: residential valuations and rising costs caused ~£26.8m of value losses in major developments, reflecting market pressures even as ~1,800 plots were sold and consented residential land has been reduced materially since 2020.

residential valuations and rising costs caused ~£26.8m of value losses in major developments, reflecting market pressures even as ~1,800 plots were sold and consented residential land has been reduced materially since 2020. Outlook and execution risks: management targets £1bn EPRA NDV and 15–25% annual returns on capital employed from the pipeline, but outcomes depend on planning/timing, successful monetization strategies (sales, hold, partnerships) and macro uncertainty (including geopolitical impacts on investor confidence).

Harworth Group Stock Down 2.9%

HWG stock opened at GBX 166.99 on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of £541.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Harworth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Harworth Group

About Harworth Group

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Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

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