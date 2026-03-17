Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Short Interest Update

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 230,612 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 12th total of 294,836 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Happy City in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Happy City
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happy City
Happy City Stock Performance
NASDAQ HCHL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 79,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Happy City has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
Happy City Company Profile
Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Happy City
- The “secret weapon” behind Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Google
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Only 500 people today…
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
Receive News & Ratings for Happy City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.