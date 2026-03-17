Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Short Interest Update

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 230,612 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 12th total of 294,836 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Happy City in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happy City

Happy City Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happy City stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Happy City Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:HCHL Free Report ) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Happy City worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ HCHL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 79,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Happy City has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Happy City Company Profile

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Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.

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