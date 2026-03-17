Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 134,933 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,933 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 6.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $290,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 429,844 shares of company stock valued at $145,624,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $324.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More.

Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More.

Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More.

Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More.

Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Ameriprise disclosed a ~6.6% reduction in its AVGO position, a small headwind that could add selling pressure if other large holders follow suit. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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