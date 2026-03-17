Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum Sells 5,441 Shares

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $184,014.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,645.86. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,541,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,724. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

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Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Halliburton by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

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Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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