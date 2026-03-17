Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAFN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Fearnley Fonds raised Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Dnb Carnegie lowered Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAFN opened at $6.75 on Friday. Hafnia has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hafnia had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $592.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Hafnia’s payout ratio is 102.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hafnia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hafnia by 53.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hafnia by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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