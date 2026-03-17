Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR Shares Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the third quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 85.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 249.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE ASR opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a one year low of $249.21 and a one year high of $381.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $636.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.58 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 27.93%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

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About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR) is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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