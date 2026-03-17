Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Short Interest Up 15.3% in February

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,330,410 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the February 12th total of 6,355,455 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,895,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,895,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Grindr Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE GRND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 354,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,787. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Grindr has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRND shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Grindr from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grindr in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Grindr from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grindr from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Insider Activity at Grindr

In related news, major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,432,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,505,331.01. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,559,766 shares of company stock valued at $40,166,264 in the last ninety days. 67.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Grindr by 321.1% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,171,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,857 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GRND, operates a global social networking and dating platform designed primarily for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (GBTQ) individuals. The company’s core offering is a location-based mobile application that enables users to connect, chat and share content with others in their vicinity. Through its free tier and premium subscription services—known as Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited—Grindr provides enhanced features such as ad-free browsing, advanced filters and unlimited profile views, catering to a broad spectrum of user needs.

Originally launched in 2009 by entrepreneur Joel Simkhai, Grindr was one of the first mobile apps to leverage geolocation technology for social networking.

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