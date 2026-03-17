Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.20. Green Dot shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 140,711 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities set a $14.25 target price on Green Dot and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

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Green Dot Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $637.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 235.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 447,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 314,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

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