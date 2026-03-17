GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 312,445 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 12th total of 255,463 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF Stock Up 8.9%
LCDL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 209,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,520. GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.
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