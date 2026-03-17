GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 312,445 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 12th total of 255,463 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF Stock Up 8.9%

LCDL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 209,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,520. GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

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GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across automotive industry, designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling electric vehicles, ev powertrains and battery systems using its own equipment and factories sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio.

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