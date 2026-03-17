Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 301,024 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,024 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 117,309 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in WillScot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,861,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,392,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in WillScot by 26.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,054,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after acquiring an additional 645,246 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth about $4,025,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

WillScot Stock Down 1.2%

WSC stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.34 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.33%.

About WillScot

(Free Report)

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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