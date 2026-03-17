Granahan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Beta Bionics, Inc. $BBNX

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBNX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Beta Bionics by 45.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBNX shares. Bank of America lowered Beta Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Beta Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Insider Activity at Beta Bionics

In related news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,391.42. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Mensinger sold 7,800 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $230,958.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,208.72. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,705 shares of company stock valued at $945,653 in the last ninety days.

Beta Bionics Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of BBNX stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 5.59.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 73.02%.The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter.

About Beta Bionics

(Free Report)

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report).

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