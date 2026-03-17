Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,009 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

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Ciena News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena shares reached a 52-week high, reflecting strong market momentum and renewed investor confidence. Read More.

Ciena shares reached a 52-week high, reflecting strong market momentum and renewed investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and bullish research: TD Cowen initiated coverage and named CIEN a top pick with a $425 price target, supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Coverage and bullish research: TD Cowen initiated coverage and named CIEN a top pick with a $425 price target, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure tailwind: multiple outlets tie CIEN’s surge to demand for AI and cloud networking, noting a ~450% 12‑month gain and 25‑year highs as customers boost fiber and optical spending. Read More.

AI infrastructure tailwind: multiple outlets tie CIEN’s surge to demand for AI and cloud networking, noting a ~450% 12‑month gain and 25‑year highs as customers boost fiber and optical spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and estimates: Ciena’s recent Q3 beat and subsequent upward revisions to earnings estimates have analysts and quant services moving CIEN onto Strong Buy and momentum lists, which can attract flows. Read More.

Earnings and estimates: Ciena’s recent Q3 beat and subsequent upward revisions to earnings estimates have analysts and quant services moving CIEN onto Strong Buy and momentum lists, which can attract flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market-momentum recognition: Zacks added CIEN to Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and momentum lists, and other buy-lists cite double-digit recent returns—these listings often accelerate retail and systematic inflows. Read More.

Market-momentum recognition: Zacks added CIEN to Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and momentum lists, and other buy-lists cite double-digit recent returns—these listings often accelerate retail and systematic inflows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional mentions: Madison Investments flagged Ciena in a fund letter as a standout performer for the period—positive signal of institutional interest but not a company-specific catalyst. Read More.

Institutional mentions: Madison Investments flagged Ciena in a fund letter as a standout performer for the period—positive signal of institutional interest but not a company-specific catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition/rotation note: A Forbes piece argues Arista (and possibly other peers) may be a better buy right now, highlighting relative valuation and competitive alternatives that could temper some inflows into CIEN. Read More.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total transaction of $2,741,522.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,370,344.50. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 83,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.44, for a total transaction of $19,170,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 307,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,641,134.40. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,131 shares of company stock valued at $34,898,686. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $279.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

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Ciena Stock Up 8.1%

NYSE CIEN opened at $364.79 on Tuesday. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $367.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.18.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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