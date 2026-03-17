Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,037 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dave by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 925,266 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after acquiring an additional 390,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Dave by 819.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,008 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 186,273 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dave by 5,603.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the third quarter worth approximately $26,726,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,103 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In other news, Director Imran Khan sold 1,146 shares of Dave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $233,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $7,489,757 in the last three months. 28.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Dave from $308.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Dave from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dave

Dave Price Performance

Dave stock opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. Dave Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $286.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.69.

Dave announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the fintech company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dave Profile

(Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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