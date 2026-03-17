Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,658 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $31,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qualcomm Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.25.
Qualcomm Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.
Qualcomm News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm and Wayve announced a technical collaboration to deliver a pre‑integrated automotive AI driving stack, which strengthens Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride positioning and supports future automotive revenue growth. Qualcomm And Wayve Target Automotive AI Revenue With Integrated Driving Stack
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight Qualcomm’s strong cash generation, dividend/ buyback capacity and what some see as a reasonable valuation, suggesting upside if execution stabilizes. Is Qualcomm Stock Undervalued?
- Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is a trending stock on investor watchlists; such attention can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyses versus peers (Infineon, etc.) are circulating — useful for investors sizing exposure but not immediately market moving on their own. Qualcomm & Infineon Head to Head Comparison
- Negative Sentiment: Seaport Global downgraded Qualcomm, citing a shrinking market and a memory‑related crunch that pressures near‑term handset/platform demand — a catalyst for selling and analyst re‑ratings. Seaport Global downgrades Qualcomm (QCOM)
- Negative Sentiment: Market coverage shows this is at least the third negative analyst call in ~60 days, which increases selling pressure and investor concern about growth visibility. Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Receives Third Negative Analyst Call in 60 Days
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlighting recent share‑price weakness and multi‑period declines is prompting calls to “reconsider” the stock — reinforcing momentum to the downside while investors wait for clearer signs of demand recovery. Is It Time To Reconsider Qualcomm (QCOM) After Recent Share Price Weakness?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Qualcomm
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,557. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
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