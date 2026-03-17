Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $32,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $291.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $275.60 and a 52 week high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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