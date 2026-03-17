Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,265 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46,265 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $26,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ITT by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $12,099,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,028,284.26. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on ITT in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $245.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $209.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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