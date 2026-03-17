Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $34.22 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,143 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $34,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1%

DTE Energy stock opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $154.63.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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