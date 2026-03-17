Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $471.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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