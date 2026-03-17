Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 641,737 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 214.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,737 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $33,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,768,000 after buying an additional 869,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $1,435,997,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,186,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 76.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,654,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,725,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 633,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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