Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 5,498 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $28,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Robert F. Freda sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total transaction of $262,065.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,989.65. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,669,169.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,536.14. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.17.

View Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $684.48 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $730.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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