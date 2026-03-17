Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 12,055 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $29,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 64,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 53.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 737,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,093,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,963,000 after buying an additional 217,261 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 618,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,890.50. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $412,370.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,969.70. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 584,771 shares of company stock valued at $54,976,547 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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