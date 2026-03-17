Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,282 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $105,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McHugh Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More.

Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More.

Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More.

Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More.

Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Ameriprise disclosed a ~6.6% reduction in its AVGO position, a small headwind that could add selling pressure if other large holders follow suit. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $324.92 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.36 and a 200 day moving average of $345.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 429,844 shares of company stock worth $145,624,987 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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