Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 144,475 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,475 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Illumina by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 48.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 150,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

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Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $155.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

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