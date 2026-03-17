GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.75.

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GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.76. GoPro has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $201.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.69 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 72.66% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.GoPro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.230–0.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GoPro by 89.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 1,295,800.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

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GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is an American technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of compact, high-definition cameras and related accessories. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, GoPro’s product lineup is centered on its flagship HERO series of action cameras, which combine rugged construction, waterproof housings and advanced imaging capabilities. In addition to the HERO line, the company offers the MAX camera for 360-degree video capture, along with an array of mounts, grips and protective cases to support use in extreme sports, travel and professional video production.

Since its founding in 2002 by Nicholas Woodman, who continues to serve as chief executive officer, GoPro has expanded beyond hardware into software and cloud-based services.

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