Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,318,237 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 9,673,229 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,288,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,288,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 2.2%

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 84,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 116.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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