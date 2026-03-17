Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,318,237 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 9,673,229 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,288,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,288,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 2.2%

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 84,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

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Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 116.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

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Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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