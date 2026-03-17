Gold Fields Limited $GFI Holdings Decreased by Merk Investments LLC

Merk Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up about 3.2% of Merk Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 91.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 159,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gold Fields Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of GFI opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

Gold Fields Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 633.0%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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