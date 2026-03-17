Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $72.2990. 1,238,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,848,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

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Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

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