GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 30,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,240,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,600. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,301,400.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $1,263,900.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,293,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Lei Wu sold 40,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,763,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lei Wu sold 58,090 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,381,109.10.

On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,614,200.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Lei Wu sold 210 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $8,454.60.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCT opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.51. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 10.65%.The company had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,335,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 133.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 252,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 67.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 137,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,266,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GCT

About GigaCloud Technology

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GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

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