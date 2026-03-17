Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Georgina Energy (LON:GEX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 6.50. Approximately 692,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,647,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.64.

Georgina Energy Stock Down 2.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.62. The stock has a market cap of £8.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

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About Georgina Energy

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Georgina Energy is a Helium & Hydrogen development and production company, based in Australia.

Georgina Energy aims to become a leading player in the global energy market and is focused on establishing itself among the top producers of helium and hydrogen worldwide. With a strategic approach and leveraging the experienced management team’s expertise, Georgina Energy aims to capitalize on opportunities in these critical energy sectors.

The projects benefit from established infrastructure and a reliable supply chain, offering significant resource potential through low-risk, cost-effective drilling projects.

Georgina Energy has two principal onshore interests held through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Westmarket O&G.

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