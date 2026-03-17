General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $280,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

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General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $354.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.33 and a 200-day moving average of $344.03.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,176.25. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total transaction of $11,655,934.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,394,759.13. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,952,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $393.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.26.

View Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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