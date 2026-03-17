Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $13,618.23 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Husnal Shah sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $13,618.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540.91. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Husnal Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Husnal Shah sold 2,358 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $9,785.70.

On Monday, March 9th, Husnal Shah sold 1,347 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $5,859.45.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Funko in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Funko from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $6.50 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNKO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

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Funko, Inc is a pop culture consumer products company best known for its stylized vinyl figures, apparel, accessories and other licensed collectible goods. The company’s signature product line, Funko Pop!, features bobblehead-style figurines that showcase characters from a wide array of entertainment franchises, including film, television, gaming, sports and music. In addition to vinyl figurines, Funko’s portfolio encompasses plush toys, action figures, stationery, home goods and novelty items, all leveraging licensing agreements with major global brands.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington state, Funko initially focused on creating nostalgic bobbleheads before expanding its product offerings under current leadership.

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